Few days back, Twitter launched “Blue for Business” along with relaunching Twitter Blue. Twitter assigned a gold checkmark for Twitter Business.
In addition to Blue for Business, Twitter also provided an additional badge to help companies to identify their people and brands. Esther Crawford of Twitter took to the platform to tweet about the launch of a pilot program for Blue for Business with select businesses. Now selected profiles that account for Twitter Blue for Business can see an additional golden square badge next to their display name.
