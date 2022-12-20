Few days back, Twitter launched “Blue for Business” along with relaunching Twitter Blue. Twitter assigned a gold checkmark for Twitter Business.

In addition to Blue for Business, Twitter also provided an additional badge to help companies to identify their people and brands. Esther Crawford of Twitter took to the platform to tweet about the launch of a pilot program for Blue for Business with select businesses. Now selected profiles that account for Twitter Blue for Business can see an additional golden square badge next to their display name.

We're launching the pilot of Blue for Business so beginning today you'll start seeing company badges on select profiles. We'll soon be expanding the program and look forward to having more businesses added in the new year! https://t.co/ytnMRO5rcE — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) December 19, 2022