Twitter publishes compliance report under new IT rules

Twitter on Sunday published its compliance report for India as required under the new IT Rules.

The new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 require the platform to publish a monthly report regarding its handling of complaints from users in India, including action taken on them, as well as the number of URLs that Twitter has taken action as a result of proactive monitoring efforts.

The company had informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that it was planning to publish its compliance report by July 11.

According to the company’s India Transparency report for July 2021, the platform received 38 grievances across 12 categories. It has taken action against 133 URLs in response to these grievances.

A majority of grievances were received under the Defamation category. It received 20 complaints under the category while it took action against 87 URLs in response. Six issues were related to abuse/harassment while 38 URLs were actioned under the category. Three complaints were related to impersonation whereby action was taken against one URL.

Four complaints were related to IP-related infringement which includes Copyright, Trademark, or other IP-related issues. No action was taken against any URLs under this category.

It received one complaint under the Misinformation / Synthetic and Manipulated Media category whereby action was taken against one URL.

Four complaints were related to Sensitive Adult Content. Three issues were related to Privacy Infringement whereby action was taken against six URLs.

The report is based on the data it received via its Grievance Officer - India channel between May 26, 2021 and June 25, 2021 that included content on Twitter. This includes complaints received from individual users with accompanying court orders.

“We receive complaints in our Grievance Officer - India channel that relate to account verification, account access, or seeking assistance or information regarding an account or Twitter’s enforcement actions that are not included in the data below. The majority of complaints received in this channel during this reporting period fell into these categories,” Twitter noted in its report.

Additionally, the microblogging platform also processed 56 grievances which were appealing Twitter account suspensions. These were all resolved and the appropriate responses were sent, it said. It overturned seven of the account suspensions based on the specifics of the situation, but the other accounts remain suspended, it further added.

In comparison, Facebook, in its compliance report had said that it removed nearly 30 million pieces of content under 10 categories of violations in the previous month to June 15.

Google had received over 27,000 complaints related to third-party content from users in India via designated mechanisms in April 2021. As per its report, the total number of complaints received from individual users located in India via designated mechanisms between April 1 to April 30 was 27,762. The tech giant had taken 59,350 removal actions in total.

Twitter also reported data related to its proactive monitoring of child sexual exploitation and terrorism activity.

As per the data, it suspended 18,385 accounts for Child Sexual Exploitation, Non-Consensual Nudity and similar content while 4,179 accounts were suspended for Promotion of Terrorism.

The data represents global actions taken, and not just actions related to content from India, Twitter added.