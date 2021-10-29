Twitter rolls out first iteration of Spaces Recording

Twitter is rolling out the first iteration of Spaces Recording, a feature that gives hosts the option to record and share a Space on the platform. Spaces are a live social audio feature on Twitter.

With this rollout, Spaces Recording will initially be available to a limited number of Twitter Spaces Hosts on iOS (and all listeners on iOS and Android).

It will be expanded to everyone else subsequently. “With the ability to record Spaces and share them across the platform, Hosts are able to extend the value of their work past the moment during which a Space is live and listeners have the benefit of playing back the Space and sharing it across their timelines,” Twitter said in an official release.

Listeners on iOS and Android who can’t make it to the live Space can now catch up with the recording and replay the Space.

How it works

To create a Spaces Recording, hosts will need to toggle on 'Record Space' prior to launching a new Space.

A recording icon will be visible to all participants when they enter the Space indicating that the Space is being recorded.

Once the Space ends, hosts will have access to the full-length recording for 30 days after initial broadcast. They can share or tweet the recording during this time.

Listeners will also have the ability to play back any recorded Space directly from their timeline, as well as share recorded Spaces across their networks.

Hosts can delete a Spaces Recording at any time, however, Twitter will still keep a data file of it for a period of 30-120 days in order to check for any abusive / hateful content. Listeners simply click the ‘Play Recording’ button on any Spaces Card in the timeline to playback recorded Spaces,” it explained.

The microblogging platform expanded the option to host a Space to everyone on Android and iOS earlier this month.

Twitter began testing Spaces on iOS last year. It expanded the feature to Android earlier this year.

It has been bullish on Spaces, introducing a range of new features such as co-hosting, scheduling and recording.

Most recently Twitter expanded Ticketed Spaces to more users on Android. The microblogging platform in June this year had begun rolling out a separate application for Ticketed Spaces to everyone in the US.

Ticketed Spaces are a way for users to monetise through the feature.