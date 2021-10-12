Twitter rolls out the option to remove followers for users on the web

Twitter is rolling out a new feature that lets users remove a follower without blocking the other user on web.

“The option to remove a follower is now rolling out to everyone on web,” Twitter wrote from its official support account.

The microblogging platform had begun to test the feature in September.

“We’re making it easier to be the curator of your own followers list. Now testing on web: remove a follower without blocking them,” the social media major had announced from its official support account.

Previously, users could remove a follower from their list by “soft blocking them” which is blocking and unblocking a user. Blocking a user immediately removes them from the followers list.

The process

Now, Twitter is rolling out the new feature to make it easier for users to create some space from another user. It lets users remove followers without needing to block them.

“To remove a follower, go to your profile and click “Followers”, then click the three dot icon and select “Remove this follower”,” it had further explained.

The latest rollout is part of a range of privacy tools that Twitter has been testing. It began testing a new Safety Mode feature in September that temporarily autoblocks abusive accounts.