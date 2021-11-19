Twitter rolls out ‘Tips’ on Android

Twitter is expanding its Tips feature for users on Android.

The microblogging platform had expanded the Tips feature to all 18+ users on iOS in September this year.

"Tips is now on Android! You can get set up to receive tips from your profile –– tap the “Edit profile” button then tap “Tips” to start," Twitter announced from its official Support account.

Twitter had first announced the option to add Tips to one’s profile, a new way for people to send and receive support with cash gifts earlier this year.

The feature was initially available for a limited number of users. It was then expanded to users on iOS in September with more payment options to choose from including crypto.

How does it work

Users can turn Tips on or off from the 'Edit Profile' section.

For users who have turned on Tips, a Tips icon will be displayed next to their profile next to the Follow button on the profile page.

To send money, users can tap the icon, and they'll see a list of payment services or platforms that the account has enabled.

So far, the feature has support for Bandcamp, Cash App, Chipper, Patreon, Razorpay, Wealthsimple Cash and Venmo.

It had also added some new services to the list including online fundraising platform GoFundMe.

In addition to the services currently enabled through Tips, it had also announced the ability to tip with Bitcoin using Strike.This is available for users in El Salvador and the US.