Twitter rolls out ‘Tips’ on Android

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Twitter is expanding its Tips feature for users on Android.
The microblogging platform had expanded the Tips feature to all 18+ users on iOS in September this year.
"Tips is now on Android! You can get set up to receive tips from your profile –– tap the “Edit profile” button then tap “Tips” to start," Twitter announced from its official Support account.
Twitter had first announced the option to add Tips to one’s profile, a new way for people to send and receive support with cash gifts earlier this year.
The feature was initially available for a limited number of users. It was then expanded to users on iOS in September with more payment options to choose from including crypto.
Users can turn Tips on or off from the 'Edit Profile' section.
For users who have turned on Tips, a Tips icon will be displayed next to their profile next to the Follow button on the profile page.
To send money, users can tap the icon, and they'll see a list of payment services or platforms that the account has enabled.
So far, the feature has support for Bandcamp, Cash App, Chipper, Patreon, Razorpay, Wealthsimple Cash and Venmo.
It had also added some new services to the list including online fundraising platform GoFundMe.
In addition to the services currently enabled through Tips, it had also announced the ability to tip with Bitcoin using Strike.This is available for users in El Salvador and the US.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...