Twitter suspends 31,637 accounts during June 25-July 26

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Thursday said it received 120 grievances and ‘actioned’ 167 URLs between June 26 and July 25 in India, adding that it has also suspended a total of 31,637 accounts via proactive data monitoring during this period.
In its monthly compliance report as mandated by the new IT rules, the company said these complaints were received via Twitter’s Grievance Officer - India channel and included content on Twitter. This includes complaints received from individual users with accompanying court orders.
Twitter said the majority of complaints received via Grievance Officer channel during the reporting period fell into categories like Abuse/ Harassment (36), Misinformation/ Synthetic and Manipulated Media (28), Defamation and IP-related Infringement (13 each), Hateful Conduct (12), Impersonation (8), Sensitive Adult Content (5), Privacy Infringement (4) and Terrorism/ Violent Extremism (1).
The highest number of URLs actioned pertained to Abuse/ Harassment and IP-related Infringement (46 each), followed by Privacy Infringement (35), Impersonation (16) and Defamation (15). URLs actioned under Misinformation/ Synthetic and Manipulated Media category stood at seven, and Sensitive Adult Content and Hateful Conduct (one each).
The company said each grievance may identify multiple items. For example, a single grievance may ask Twitter to remove individual tweets, an entire account, or both.
“In addition to the above data, we processed 67 grievances which were appealing Twitter account suspensions. These were all resolved, and the appropriate responses were sent. We overturned 24 of the account suspensions based on the specifics of the situation, but the other accounts remain suspended,” it said in the monthly report.
The US-based company that has around 1.75 crore users in India said its users can report grievances via the Grievance mechanism by using the contact details available on the Grievance Officer - India page. Twitter does not require such reporters to be registered with Twitter or have a Twitter user ID in order to file a grievance, it said.
Separately, global users can report directly from the Tweet or account in question while logged into Twitter, or reports can be made via Twitter’s Help Center, it added.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...