Twitter suspends over 7,000 ‘QAnon’ related accounts, limits 1.5 lakh others

Twitter is cracking down on QAnon conspiracy theories on the platform and has taken down over 7,000 QAnon accounts in the last few weeks for violating its policies, according to reports.

The accounts have been suspended on account of violating rules on targeted harassment. It has also limited over 1.5 lakh accounts, NBC reported.

QAnon is a far-right-wing conspiracy theory movement that has had “harmful” consequences in the past.

According to the NBC report, the FBI last year had designated the movement as a potential domestic terror threat.

Twitter has suspended multiple accounts for breaking the rules on its platform.

Furthermore, it will now limit such accounts by not providing content and accounts associated with QAnon in Trends and recommendations. It will also ensure that QAnon activity is not highlighted in search and conversations, in addition to blocking website URLs related to QAnon from being shared on Twitter.

“We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. In line with this approach, this week we are taking further action on so-called ‘QAnon’ activity across the service,” Twitter said.

“We will permanently suspend accounts Tweeting about these topics that we know are engaged in violations of our multi-account policy, coordinating abuse around individual victims, or are attempting to evade a previous suspension — something we’ve seen more of in recent weeks,” it added.

The platform will review its policies related to this on a regular basis and update its rules and enforcement if deemed necessary, it said.