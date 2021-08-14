Twitter temporarily pauses roll-out of verification programme

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Twitter has temporarily halted the expansion of its verification programme to make improvements to the application and review process, it has said.
"We’ve temporarily hit pause on rolling out access to apply for Verification so we can make improvements to the application and review process. For those who have been waiting, we know this may be disappointing. We want to get things right, and appreciate your patience," the social media major tweeted from the official Twitter Verified (@verified) account.
The news comes soon after the microblogging platform had admitted that several fake accounts had been incorrectly verified, as per reports. In a statement to news website The Daily Dot, Twitter had mistakenly verified a "small number" of spam accounts.
The accounts were discovered by data scientist Conspirador Norteño. The data scientist had tweeted about six verified accounts which had been created recently on June 16. None of them had posted a single tweet. Two of these accounts had what appeared to be stock photographs for their profile pictures.
Kayvon Beykpour, Product lead at Twitter further clarified that the microblogging platform is not pausing the application process for verification. It is pausing the expansion of the verification program roll-out to more users.
"To clarify, we haven't paused applications. we've been gradually rolling out *access to* the application (it's not at 100% yet) and that roll-out is paused until we can better handle the scale. for those it's been rolled out to, we're still accepting and processing applications," Beykpour said in a tweet.
It will also continue reviewing the existing pending applications.
Twitter had relaunched its new application process for account verification and a new policy around the same in May this year where users could apply to get a blue badge.
It had paused the process of submitting verification requests one week after it had officially relaunched verification due owing to a huge volume of verifications.
The Twitter Verification team during a Spaces session hosted by the social media major last month had said that the application process had been rolled out to roughly 50 per cent of customers.
Users can submit an application to get verified directly from their account settings tab and request verification in-app.
The microblogging platform has defined six categories of accounts that are eligible to apply for verification. These are Government, Companies, brands and organisations, News organisations and journalists, Entertainment, Sports and gaming and Activists, organisers, and other influential individuals.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
It’s Johnny Lever’s birthday — perfect time for a quiz on humorists
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...