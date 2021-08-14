Twitter temporarily pauses roll-out of verification programme

Twitter has temporarily halted the expansion of its verification programme to make improvements to the application and review process, it has said.

"We’ve temporarily hit pause on rolling out access to apply for Verification so we can make improvements to the application and review process. For those who have been waiting, we know this may be disappointing. We want to get things right, and appreciate your patience," the social media major tweeted from the official Twitter Verified (@verified) account.

The news comes soon after the microblogging platform had admitted that several fake accounts had been incorrectly verified, as per reports. In a statement to news website The Daily Dot, Twitter had mistakenly verified a "small number" of spam accounts.

The accounts were discovered by data scientist Conspirador Norteño. The data scientist had tweeted about six verified accounts which had been created recently on June 16. None of them had posted a single tweet. Two of these accounts had what appeared to be stock photographs for their profile pictures.

Kayvon Beykpour, Product lead at Twitter further clarified that the microblogging platform is not pausing the application process for verification. It is pausing the expansion of the verification program roll-out to more users.

"To clarify, we haven't paused applications. we've been gradually rolling out *access to* the application (it's not at 100% yet) and that roll-out is paused until we can better handle the scale. for those it's been rolled out to, we're still accepting and processing applications," Beykpour said in a tweet.

It will also continue reviewing the existing pending applications.

Twitter had relaunched its new application process for account verification and a new policy around the same in May this year where users could apply to get a blue badge.

It had paused the process of submitting verification requests one week after it had officially relaunched verification due owing to a huge volume of verifications.

The Twitter Verification team during a Spaces session hosted by the social media major last month had said that the application process had been rolled out to roughly 50 per cent of customers.

Users can submit an application to get verified directly from their account settings tab and request verification in-app.

The microblogging platform has defined six categories of accounts that are eligible to apply for verification. These are Government, Companies, brands and organisations, News organisations and journalists, Entertainment, Sports and gaming and Activists, organisers, and other influential individuals.