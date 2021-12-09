Twitter tests new full-screen, vertical format for ‘Explore’

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Twitter is testing a new redesigned experience for its content discovery tab ‘Explore’ with select users. The microblogging platform is testing Tiktok-like vertical feed in the ‘Explore’ where users will be able to swipe up to see videos, photos and text-based tweets.
The new Explore experience is meant to help users discover the best content that’s trending, Twitter said. It is being tested in certain countries including India for select users who use Twitter in English on Android and iOS.
“Does your Explore tab look different? It means you’re a part of our latest test. Exciting, right? We’re testing a new experience in India to help you discover the best content. Available to some of you who use Twitter in English and are on the latest version of Android or iOS,” read a tweet from the official Twitter India account.
Also read: Twitter 2021: Pat Cummins’ tweet on donating to Covid relief is the most trending #hashtag
Separately, the tech giant is also testing a revamped reporting process for users to make it easier for them to alert the platform of harmful behaviour. It is also testing an option for users to add one time warnings to photos and videos where relevant.
“People use Twitter to discuss what’s happening in the world, which sometimes means sharing unsettling or sensitive content. We’re testing an option for some of you to add one-time warnings to photos and videos you Tweet out, to help those who might want the warning,” Twitter wrote from its official Twitter Safety account.
