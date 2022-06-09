Twitter tests new shopping feature that lets users set reminders for upcoming launches 

Twitter is testing Product Drops, a new shopping feature that enables users to set reminders for upcoming product launches. The microblogging platform is also introducing Product Detail Pages that provides shoppers more information on products.

With Product Drops, when a merchant Tweets about an upcoming launch, users will be able to see a “Remind me” button at the bottom of the Tweet.

📣 Calling all online shoppers! We're excited to announce Product Drops on Twitter, a new shopping experience that empowers you to natively set reminders for upcoming launches, be part of the hype, and cop the drops that matter most to you. — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) June 8, 2022

They can request a reminder for the product drop with a tap. On launch day, they will receive an in-app notification in their notifications tab 15 minutes before and at the time of the drop. When a user clicks on the notification, they will see a “Shop on website” button to purchase the item on the merchant’s website.

“Before you click the “Remind me” button, we know you probably want to know a little more about what you’re even signing up for. What’s the product? How much is it? What are people saying about it? We’ve got your back: when you click on the merchant’s Tweet, you’ll open the Product Details Page – a full-screen space where you can see all the information you need to make informed and confident purchase decisions,” Twitter explained in a blog post.

The page includes details such as the price, pictures, a description of the product, and a clickable hashtag that will show users what other shoppers on Twitter are saying about the product.

We're testing these features on iOS devices in the US with a few brands this summer, including @Dior, @Fossil, @LEGO_Group, @unionlosangeles, and @HomeDepot. Follow them today to keep an eye out for their Drops!https://t.co/9blhXck6Aw — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) June 8, 2022

Currently, only shoppers in the US who use Twitter in English on iOS devices will be able to see and engage with Product Drops. It is testing the feature with select managed partners.