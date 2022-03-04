Twitter to open global offices starting March 15

Twitter will begin reopening all global offices starting March 15, the company’s CEO Parag Agrawal has said. Agarwal in an announcement shared with the company, wrote, “It’s been almost two years since we closed our offices and travel, and I’m excited to announce that we’re ready to fully open up business travel and all our offices around the world! Business travel is back effective immediately, and office openings will start on March 15.”

Flexible, hybrid work

The Twitter CEO further outlined the company’s approach towards flexible and hybrid work. “The decisions about where you work, whether you feel safe traveling for business, and what events you attend, should be yours,” he wrote.

The company will allow employees to make the choice if they would like to work from home full time “forever.” “As we open back up, our approach remains the same. Wherever you feel most productive and creative is where you will work and that includes working from home full-time forever. Office every day? That works too. Some days in office, some days from home? Of course,” he said.

“Distributed working will be much, much harder. Anyone who has joined a meeting remotely while others are in a conference room knows this pain. There will be lots of challenges in the coming months, and we’ll need to be proactive, intentional, learn, and adapt,” he added.

Tech cos adapting

Tech companies are adapting to the hybrid work environment after the shift to remote working amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Social media major Facebook has also embraced remote working and is providing a more flexible working environment to employees. Tech giants Google and Microsoft will also be testing out hybrid work policies.