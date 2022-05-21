Twitter updates API to provide developers with better access to reverse-chronological timeline

Twitter’s recently launched API v2, the interface that developers use to get data from Twitter. Now, the tech giant is launching the reverse chronological home timeline to API v2 to give better access to developers.

This latest update will enable them to retrieve the most recent Tweets and Retweets posted by the authenticated user and the accounts they follow.

“We know this functionality is important to numerous developer use-cases and we will continue to prioritise innovation and functionality that allows you to build with the core elements of the Twitter experience,” Twitter said in a post.

Some of the examples of potential use cases as cited by the post include checking out top Tweet topics, viewing a user’s home timeline from a specific moment in time, or using sentiment analysis to help filter out negative Tweets. All developers building with the Twitter API v2 can begin using these endpoints now.

The time(line) has finally come! The reverse-chronological home timeline is now available on the Twitter API v2, allowing you to retrieve the most recent Tweets and Retweets from people you follow.



Check out the forum post for more information👇https://t.co/JaaguOjtvl — Twitter Dev (@TwitterDev) May 20, 2022