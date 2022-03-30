Twitter working on co-authored tweets

Twitter is working to allow multiple users to co-author a tweet, which it refers to as ‘collaborations.’

Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi shared a series of tweets about the co-authoring feature, which the company has been developing since December last year.

A shared screenshot explained how the feature would work.

Tech Crunch reported that Paluzzi highlighted a collaborations button added to the tweet composer screen and how the profile pictures of the co-authors would appear when a ‘collab’ tweet appears on their timeline.

Users have to invite a person or brand to co-author a tweet. Only a public Twitter account can be used for co-authoring. Upon acceptance of the request, the tweet would appear on the timelines of both accounts.

The developer has not found anything in the code that would limit the number of users.