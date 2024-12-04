Two Trees Ventures Private Limited, a Bengaluru-based start-up, has unveiled WNNR, an innovative platform that combines two consumer-centric hot buttons - gaming and rewards, to build actionable user intelligence and behavioural data in the digital ecosystem. The platform, founded by Trilokjit Sengupta and Trigam Mukherjee, rewards digital interactions rather than transactions and seamlessly embeds itself in publishing platforms, D2C or marketplaces.

WNNR transforms digital interaction into engaging, reward-based experiences. This helps derive behavioural insights, analytics, and first-party data that help craft targeted and bespoke communication strategies for better return on marketing spend for advertisers and monetization for publishers.

Boston Consulting Group reports that platforms utilizing first-party data see up to a 2.9-times increase in revenue attribution. Brands invest heavily on social platforms that offer no visibility or actionable data. WNNR presents a simple yet unique option for brands to build their own intelligent data cohorts and derive more from their campaigns. Industry studies show that gamified marketing can enhance engagement rates by 100% and increase customer acquisition by 30%.

Trilokjit Sengupta, Co-Founder, said, “WNNR is poised to shift paradigms in digital advertising by empowering businesses with robust yet easy-to-use tools to harness first-party data, thereby enabling them to build well-defined user cohorts.”

He further added, “With focus on innovation, WNNR is set to be a game changer in the industry. WNNR is equipped to address an urgent need to own actionable first-party data and intelligence in the digital ecosystem currently cluttered with unverified data sources, which typically dilute advertising effectiveness. This new platform offers ease of adoption and low-cost structure, which are strategically designed to democratize data access for small & medium-sized enterprises, D2C operators as well as traditional publishers.”

WNNR prioritizes creating a clutter-free environment where users can interact with brands at various stages of their journey, rendering each interaction more impactful and personalized. This strategic interaction model ensures tailored user experiences while fostering brand loyalty and customer satisfaction. By combining cutting-edge technology with deep data analytics, WNNR has developed a dynamic model that adapts with user interactions, allowing businesses to customize communications and strengthen consumer relationships effectively.