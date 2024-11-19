With West Bengal eyeing major investment in its information technology and electronics sectors, two UK-based tech companies are looking to grow operations in Kolkata.

Both the companies--RedoQ and Praeferre-- are planning to expand their operations next year. The announcement of commencing operations by these two tech firms came after West Bengal Information & Technology and Electronics Minister Babul Supriyo met an UK delegation in Kolkata on Monday.

The delegation of 17 UK-based companies in the technology sector — artificial intelligence and semiconductors in particular — is currently visiting the city. UK’s first-ever tech-focused delegation to the city plans to explore business opportunities in West Bengal and eastern India.

“We had an enlightening discussion with the UK delegates. We are looking forward to investment from them in the tech sector of West Bengal. The state is ready to helping them expand business in the state,” Supriyo told the media.

Andrew Fleming, the British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata, said, “There are many reasons why UK tech firms want to come over to Kolkata, the most important being good work environment and talent pool. During the pandemic, the attrition rate was found to be low in the city.” Fleming accompanied the delegates at the meeting with the minister.

Surya Pratim Mukherjee, vice president - software development, RedoQ, said, “We have started our operations in the city with around 250 people. The number of workforce will be more than double next year.”

“Our company works on cyber security. We will begin operation with around 40 people in Kolkata from January next year,” said Sourav Sengupta, general manager of business development, Praeferre.

