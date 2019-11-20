Uber rolls out rewards programme for drivers

Building technologies to power lithium-ion batteries
Uber, the world's largest on-demand ride-sharing company, announced the roll-out of its driver rewards programme, 'Uber Plus', enabling its driver partners to earn points for rides so that they can win free doctor consultations, concessions on education modules, access to micro-loans, faster airport pick-ups and savings on vehicle maintenance costs, the company said in a release.
These points will be earned over a fixed period of every three months, and can be accumulated to unlock higher tiers such as Blue, Gold, Platinum and Diamond, which in turn will enable driver partners to access better rewards.
After an initial pilot phase in the Delhi-NCR region, Chandigarh and Mumbai, Uber Plus has been rolled out across 10 new cities including Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Guwahati and Jaipur.
All rewards and offers are only available to drivers who use the Uber driver app, are participating in Uber Plus, and meet applicable criteria.
Drivers earn more points for trips done during peak hours, the company stated in a release.
Prabhjeet Singh, Head of Cities, Uber India and South Asia, said, "We, at Uber, have always believed that there is no Uber without our driver partners. We have always worked towards prioritising their welfare and making them feel valued, respected and appreciated. Uber Plus is a sincere effort in that direction, and will enable our driver partners to access greater benefits during their everyday journeys, so that they can accomplish their dreams."
