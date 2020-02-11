Uber starts tech team for Uber Money

End in sight to wind energy’s plight
The government has finally moved the meter that could push the sector towards viability, says M Ramesh
Cab aggregator Uber has set up its first Asia-Pacific team for Uber Money at its Technology Centre here. Uber Money works on financial products and technologies that add value to its riders and drivers.
The centre houses 100 technology professionals who will work on global financial products and technology innovations. This is the fifth such centre for Uber after San Francisco, Palo Alto, New York and Amsterdam.
“With deep knowledge in front-end, mobile, machine learning, and data engineering, the Uber Money team will focus on implementing new payment methods,” Naga Kasu, Engineering Director and Hyderabad Site Lead, Uber said in statement on Tuesday.
The team would enable and build financial compliance tools, leveraging smart routing technologies for payment gateways.
The team would work on enabling upcoming new global features and improvements, including real-time earnings, updated debit accounts, and debit cards for Uber drivers and Uber Wallet.
The US-based firm started the technology centre in 2014, which provides the backbone for its cab network and addresses customer grievances and offering emergency assistance to drivers and commuters.
