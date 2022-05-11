Uber to hire 500 techies in India by year-end

Mobility major Uber has announced plans to hire 500 tech employees by December 2022. The company already has a 1,000-member team across its tech centres in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Uber hired 250 engineers to its India teams in 2021. The company has been expanding teams globally at all its tech centres , including the US, Canada, Amsterdam, and its twin centres in India. Earlier this week, the company inaugurated a new floor at its Bengaluru tech centre.

Uber Vice-President and Head of Mobility Engineering, Praveen Neppalli Naga, said, India is a key market for Uber, and we continue investing in the twin tech centres here. The teams play a crucial role in driving world-class innovations by launching products and services globally. We are committed to making mobility available at everyone’s fingertips, and the strength of our technology sets us apart in this regard.”

Jayaram Valliyur, Senior Director - Engineering, Uber said, “The tech teams at Uber are driving pioneering innovations in the realm of mobility and delivery. We are excited to onboard passionate problem solvers to our team, to collectively lead people into cities of the future.”

Uber is looking for best-in-class engineers, data scientists, and program managers to join its global engineering and product teams, aimed at ‘Building locally, and scaling globally.’ We are excited about the possibilities that a rapidly evolving mobility space presents and will continue to lead innovations for our customers across the world,” said Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director- Engineering, Uber.

Uber set up its first tech centre in India in 2014 at Hyderabad, and expanded it over the years to become the second-largest in the world after the US. The centres at Hyderabad and Bengaluru handle critical functions for Uber, such as Rider Engineering, Eats Engineering, Infra Tech, Data, Maps, Uber for Business, Fintech, Critical Obsession and Growth & Marketing, among others.