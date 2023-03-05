Uber has rolled out updates to its Shop and Pay feature to address courier issues such as digital payments, order clarity and out-of-stock items.

Uber’s Shop and Pay, launched last year, lets delivery workers opt to receive trips to purchase groceries for customers. The app tends to follow the Instacard model, TechCrunch reported. The new update allows drivers clarity over orders before accepting them. Shoppers will have visibility into the number of unique items in an order.

Since its launch, nearly 200,000 couriers actively use the functionality of Uber in the US.

The company recently revamped its homescreen. The new services and activity tab shows all the services available nearby, and recent activity on the platform.

