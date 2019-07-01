UGC launches new initiative to nurture socially relevant research

The UGC has approved a new initiative, Scheme for Trans-Disciplinary Research for India’s Developing Economy (STRIDE), to support socially relevant, local need-based, nationally important and globally significant research projects.

“STRIDE scheme will strengthen research culture and innovation in colleges and universities and help students and faculty to contribute towards India’s developing economy with help of collaborative research,” said Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of Human Resource Development. Focus on Humanities and Human Sciences will boost quality research on Indian languages and knowledge systems, he added.

The aim is to identify young talent, strengthen research culture, build capacity, promote innovation for national development, said the statement.

Research projects

Secondly, it will also fund multi-institutional network high-impact research projects in humanities and human sciences.

An advisory committee has been set up by the UGC under the chairmanship of Bhushan Patwardhan, Vice-Chairman, to oversee the entire scheme.

STRIDE web portal will start receiving applications by July 31, 2019.