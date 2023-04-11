Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI - Unique Identification Authority of India - has announced a partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) to develop a touchless biometric capture system and enhance the Aadhaar ecosystem.

UIDAI introduced two-layer authentication in February this year, a security mechanism for fingerprint authentication and spoofing detection.

According to a press statement by the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY), UIDAI and IIT-Bombay will perform joint research to build a mobile capture system for fingerprints along with a liveness model integrated with the capture system.

Once developed and operational, the touchless biometric capture system will allow fingerprint authentication from home, akin to face authentication. The new system will be capable of capturing multiple fingerprints simultaneously and, thereby, improve the authentication success rate.

The association with IIT Bombay through its National Centre of Excellence in Technology for Internal Security (NCETIS) will lead joint engagement in R&D for the development of the system for UIDAI. The NCETIS is a joint initiative by IIT Bombay and the MeitY, under its flagship Digital India Programme

