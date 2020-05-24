Info-tech

UK plans to remove Huawei from its 5G networks: Report

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on May 24, 2020 Published on May 24, 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly preparing to remove Huawei equipment from United Kingdom’s 5G networks, according to the Financial Times.

The UK has cited national security concerns for phasing out Huawei from its telecom networks. According to the report, the UK is deciding to prepare a three-year plan to execute the same. Members of the UK’s Conservative party have been pushing for the removal of Huawei technology from its 5G infrastructure for a while now. It is possible that the UK may remove Huawei technology from its 5G infrastructure and the rest of its telecom network by 2023, it said.

The UK has also been facing some pressure from the United States for a complete ban on Huawei. The US President Donald Trump earlier this month had his executive order barring US companies from working with or purchasing telecom equipment from companies that pose a national security risk through May 2021, according to a Reuters report.

President Trump had signed an executive order on May 2019 invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and barring US companies from using telecommunications equipment made by blacklisted firms, Reuters ad reported.

According to the report, US lawmakers said that the order was aimed specifically at Chinese companies such as Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. which could no longer work with US companies such as Google and Microsoft for software and licenses. For instance, Huawei phones no longer had access to Android services like Google maps.

The US has argued that the company’s telecom equipment can aid the Chinese government’s spying efforts, a charge that Huawei has repeatedly denied, The Verge reported.

The UK government had been mulling the decision for a while now. But Vodafone, in March, said that the removal of Huawei’s technology from its telecom infrastructure could lead to a loss of millions of dollars and “dramatically affect their 5G business case," BBC reported.

Published on May 24, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Sincerely,

Support Quality Journalism
United Kingdom
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
As mobile transactions rise, hackers see mobile phones as a lucrative target
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.