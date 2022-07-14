UK telecom major BT to hire 1,800 in Bengaluru and Gurugram

BT (formerly British Telecom) will hire 1,800 new employees at its offices in Bengaluru and Gurugram. This is part of the company’s plans to grow its in-house digital talent resource globally to 6,300 people from 3,500 by April 2024.

“Digital was founded to accelerate BT’s transformation, innovation and return to growth. To succeed, we need to bring in and upskill the top digital talent, and our efforts will boost the tech communities in the UK and India along the way,” said Harmeen Mehta, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer at BT.

Digital skills

BT is also continuing with its ambitious programme of upskilling and reskilling , including the development of an expansive learning resource, the BT Digital Campus, drawing on industry-leading digital skills platforms as well as proprietary BT learning content, to ensure its existing talent can be at the cutting edge of digital technology.

BT is focusing on entry talent, who could make up as many as 400 of the planned headcount, focussed on apprentices, graduates, women returners and others starting their careers in Digital.

Immediate past President of the UK’s premier business organisation, CBI, Lord Bilimoria, said, “It’s great that BT is creating so many jobs in such an important area to future economic growth. I’m particularly pleased to see their investment in both the UK and India – two titans in digital talent. This announcement reflects the strong partnership between the two countries – and the innovation and business opportunities that a new trade deal between them could unlock.”