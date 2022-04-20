hamburger

Ukrainian man uses ‘Find My’ feature on stolen Apple AirPods to track Russian troops

Madhu Balaji | Chennai, April 20 | Updated on: Apr 20, 2022
Vitaliy Semenets shared a post on Instagram claiming that he found his AirPods stolen by ‘Russian orcs’

A Ukrainian man has been tracking the movements of retreating Russian forces using a pair of Apple AirPods stolen from his residence in Hostomel, Kyiv.

Vitaliy Semenets shared a post on Instagram claiming that he found his AirPods stolen by ‘Russian orcs.’ Soon after his AirPods were stolen, Semenets realised he could track using Apple’s Find My feature. “Thanks to technology, I know where my AirPods is now,” he wrote on Instagram.

According to a report by AppleInsider, the location tracking showed the movements of Russan troops retreating from Kyiv. They crossed the border into Belarus and reached Belgorod. The post on Instagram with a screenshot of the location tracker has accumulated over 28,000 likes. Commentators have also tagged Apple and suggested a replacement of the device.

