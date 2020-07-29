Unfazed by Covid, SOTI India plans massive campus hiring across South India

How Amazon India is going green, one box at a time
The pandemic appears to have not deterred SOTI India from its campus hiring across South India. In fact, the Canadian company that focusses on the enterprise mobility and IoT management space is preparing for a virtual recruitment drive to provide freshers a ray of hope in the Covid-hit job market.
Joseph Samuel, Vice-President (Operations), told BusinessLine that the registration process is already on in campuses as part of its long-term strategy to develop a strong base in Kochi. This will open up a window of an opportunity for BTech, MTech, MCA and MSc graduates. Last year, the company had gone to 145 campuses, he said.
The salary package on offer is ₹7 lakh per annum or a stipend of ₹25,000 per month for the internship programme, he added.
“We would like to strengthen our base in Kochi as a global development centre to develop exceptional products. To achieve this, we need the right talent. Our next level of development will take off with these freshers. We believe that this model is more efficient and stable,” he said.
The company services a wide array of customers spanning sectors such as retail, healthcare, field services, transportation and logistics. With over 17,000 customers, it works with leading hardware and software companies such as Samsung, Google, Microsfot, American Airlines and Amazon.
The Kochi office started operations in June last year and the company is actively considering moving to a new space either in Infopark or SmartCity soon, Samuel said.
Asked about the Covid impact, he said: “Definitely, we have some impact on our financials. But we didn’t go for any retrenchment or cut jobs. We have managed it so far by controlling our unnecessary spending.”
As for the larger IT industry, he said the pandemic has turned out to be beneficial for some players such as e-commerce firms. But it has hit those servicing the travel and entertainment sectors. However, this is a temporary phenomenon and there will always be a scope for boom across the world after every pandemic, he added.
