Unsold spectrum resulted in ₹5.4 lakh crore losses, claims BIF

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
India has incurred losses of about ₹5.4-lakh crore (about $756 billion) to GDP from the unsold spectrum, mainly due to legacy issues and high reserve prices in the previous auctions.
Further, every unsuccessful mobile spectrum auction has severe implications not only in terms of it remaining unsold but also the erosion of economic benefits as unsold spectrum remains idle, according to report by Broadband India Forum (BIF).
In the last auctions held in October 2016, more than 1300 MHz of radio spectrum (about 59 per cent) remained unsold, leading to a significant unrealised potential. Taking all the six auctions held since 2010 together, only about 60 per cent of the spectrum put up for auction has been sold, the think-tank said in a statement.
Adopting a conservative approach, India had 762 million active mobile connections in 2016, served by over 3800 MHz of spectrum allocated to licensees.
The idle spectrum with the government could enable connectivity for roughly 278 million additional active connections, which correspond to 21 per cent of the population. If 10 per cent rise in teledensity leads to an increase of 1.9 per cent in GDP, the financial cost of this idle spectrum can then be estimated to be ₹ 5.40-lakh crore, or over 160 per cent of the economic benefit of ₹ 3.30 lakh crore from all spectrum auctions so far.
“We have maintained that spectrum’s greatest value comes through its usage, rather than from the direct short-term revenues accrued through its sale. One must note that spectrum price in India is, inarguably, the single most important factor that can translate the auction into a success or failure,” BIF President TV Ramachandran said.
“In the context of the upcoming 5G spectrum auctions, we must consider learnings from the past and recalibrate the auctions in a manner that sets reserve prices at reasonable rates to facilitate maximum auction participation, and maximise the sale of spectrum so that an optimal combination of both direct and indirect benefits are realised,” he added.
Moreover, the quantum of spectrum allocated for the upcoming 5G auctions is not enough for a country of India’s size and density. The amount of spectrum being made available for 5G in India is 175 MHz, which is almost half of that offered in the US, it said.
Additionally, the present 5G reserve price (3.5 GHz band) at ₹492 crore per MHz is also significantly in deviation with international norms. In absolute terms, the recommended reserve auction price is 5-6 times higher than in other countries.
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time and one of the world’s most urgent health threats.“In ...
Increased healthcare spend and improved facilities will reduce doctor-patient friction
Integrated medicine can combine the best of different methodologies to benefit patients
The mergers will fold 10 PSBs into four. What will it mean for investors?
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
Last week, the Sensex and the Nifty advanced over 1 per cent, backed by buying interest
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports