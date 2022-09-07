UoH’s incubator ASPIRE, TEZ call for startups

ASPIRE, an incubator at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and startup accelerator The Entrepreneur Zone (TEZ) have called for entries for Startup Launcher Programme.

The part-time, weekend programme will run for three months. It offers a combination of mentor sessions and one-on-one consultancy in hybrid mode.

The new cohort will begin on September 24. The last date for submitting entries is September 15, 2022, a UoH executive said.

The programme would focus on key areas like the idea, proof of concept, market validation, customer discovery, regulatory compliance, funding and business plan.

Students, researchers, innovators, SMEs, professionals, techies, consultants and homepreneurs can apply for the programme.