upGrad partners Fullstack Academy to introduce two new certificate programs on the platform

Edtech major upGrad on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with New York City-based tech education provider Fullstack Academy to introduce two new Caltech certificate programs in Cybersecurity and Data Analytics on the platform.

“The newly launched programs would help professionals with accurate subject knowledge and attain enhanced, positive career outcomes and results,” upGrad said in an official release.

Powered by upGrad and Fullstack Academy, the Cybersecurity Certificate program has a duration of 29 weeks while the Data Analytics Certificate program will be 36 weeks long.

The programs are designed by global leaders from Caltech’s Center for Technology and Management Education and are focused on practical knowledge of tools with Masterclasses, graded assignments, and a capstone project. The curriculum also includes live and recorded lectures.

Phalgun Kompalli, Co-founder at upGrad, said, “The pandemic-led demand for cloud skills and related roles have contributed towards widening the skill gap in the country. Therefore, we are constantly evaluating the market needs and coming up with effective online education that will not just make our learners workforce-ready but also addresses the overall demand-supply crisis that has been plaguing the job ecosystem.”

“Our strategic partnership with the Fullstack Academy for bringing Caltech’s programs closer to the Indian professionals is a breakthrough initiative and is also aimed at reviving the GDP of the country,” Kompalli said.

“

“Bringing these programs to India in partnership with upGrad, one of the fastest-growing edtech companies in the world, significantly advances Fullstack’s mission to transform lives and communities through tech education,” said Jerrad Tausz, president of Fullstack Academy.

“Professionals are looking for flexible ways to learn new skills as they adapt to today’s evolving workforce. Through these bootcamps, students will develop the skills needed to fill well-paying, in-demand tech jobs across the country,” Tausz added.

“Caltech CTME is bringing these intensive certificate programs to India to fulfil an essential need for the local professionals and employers we serve,” stated Dr. Rick Hefner, executive director, Caltech CTME.

“Local learners can experience practical, live sessions in Data Analytics or Cybersecurity that are the same rigor and quality as Caltech CTME’s US-based bootcamp programs. Through our partnership with upGrad and Fullstack Academy, we are delivering programs in India in parallel with our US-based programs, providing value to enterprise organizations and their distributed teams who are looking to upskill in the fast-evolving tech landscape,” he further added.

The new programs also come with additional benefits such as dedicated networking sessions, interview preparation, and mock interviews.

Separately, the edtech player has recently crossed $210 million Annual Revenue run Rate (ARR) in September 2021 and has unveiled its plans of adding 30+ international partnerships in the next 12 months.