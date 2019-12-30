Info-tech

Urban livelihood mission: Flipkart to partner with govt

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on December 30, 2019 Published on December 30, 2019

Flipkart has partnered with the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana — National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, to empower skilled yet under-served sections of society by inducting them into e-commerce.

A press statement from the company said, under the MoU between it and the Ministry on Monday, Flipkart will collaborate with State missions under the DAY-NULM to establish the Flipkart Samarth programme in 22 States initially. Flipkart and the State missions will work with self help groups, including local artisans, weavers and crafts persons and producers of raw and organic food items to provide them market access, training and support. Sellers under the programme will receive time-bound incubation support from Flipkart that extends to a host of benefits such as cataloguing support and account management.

This partnership between Flipkart and the Government will increase business and trade opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises with training and support to grow their business, the statement said.

