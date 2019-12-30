Urban livelihood mission: Flipkart to partner with govt

Huawei GT 2: The fitness smartwatch with long battery life
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
Flipkart has partnered with the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana — National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, to empower skilled yet under-served sections of society by inducting them into e-commerce.
A press statement from the company said, under the MoU between it and the Ministry on Monday, Flipkart will collaborate with State missions under the DAY-NULM to establish the Flipkart Samarth programme in 22 States initially. Flipkart and the State missions will work with self help groups, including local artisans, weavers and crafts persons and producers of raw and organic food items to provide them market access, training and support. Sellers under the programme will receive time-bound incubation support from Flipkart that extends to a host of benefits such as cataloguing support and account management.
This partnership between Flipkart and the Government will increase business and trade opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises with training and support to grow their business, the statement said.
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
An intervention programme in Gujarat helps achieve safe motherhood
How an anganwadi centre came up in Chittorgarh’s Arania village
The village of Seri in Himachal Pradesh is going all out to protect the endangered bird species
Outlook for gold and silver becomes bullish following a positive breakout
The National Commodity Derivatives and Exchange (NCDEX) has relaunched future contracts on feed-grade bajra.
Online-only insurers Acko and Go Digit offer lower premiums, but do pay attention to the network garages ...
A narrow rally in stocks and debt defaults saw investors get a rather raw deal in 2019. We ask leading fund ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...