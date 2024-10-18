US-based Atlas Systems, provider of AI-enabled IT Operations and Risk Management Solutions, plans to introduce its solutions, including cyber security, for the Indian market. Out of the 500 employees globally, nearly half work in its development and support centres in India (Chennai and Bengaluru).

“We have started talks with potential clients in the pharma sector,” Venu Chalamala, Founder & CEO, Atlas Systems, told newspersons.

Innovations like Cloud storage and AI have presented a variety of new hazards for companies of every size. This has led to cybersecurity growing to be a key concern. Enterprises are looking for seasoned cybersecurity solution providers with deep expertise to help them navigate the ever-changing business landscape and proactively manage complexities associated with breaches and cyber threats.

With India’s regulatory landscape becoming more complex, especially around cybersecurity, data privacy, and enterprise governance, ComplyScore will help them navigate these complexities and ensure they remain compliant and secure, he said without giving any financial details.

The company started India operations in 2003 as a development and support center, serving clients globally. It will leverage its partnership with industry leaders like Tenable and Microsoft to help Indian businesses accelerate adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, automation, and cybersecurity solutions, says a release.

Atlas Systems has set up a Cybersecurity Innovation lab in India taking care of regional needs and building AI-led advanced threat detection solutions to ensure cyber defences are effective and compliant to local laws, the release says.