Enterprise AI platform Glean Technologies has opened a central hub for its operations in India, including finance, sales, research and development, and business operations.

The Sequoia Capital-backed company is looking to triple its headcount to over 450 employees by next year from the current 150 as it looks to expand its customer base in the APAC region.

“We are going to be hiring a lot in R&D. A lot of cutting-edge AI work that we are doing inside our company is going to be happening at our Bangalore site. We are also hiring significantly in other departments, like customer support, marketing, sales, and business developments,” said Arvind Jain, founder and CEO at Glean Technologies.

The enterprise AI company helps companies build custom generative AI (Gen AI) apps and agents, with over 100 companies having created and deployed more than 1,000 AI apps and agents.

Glean Technologies has developed conversational AI assistants and utilised advanced language models to create personalised summaries and responses by leveraging the company’s internal information systems.

“This innovation site will play a key role in enabling Glean’s customers to deploy Gen AI assistants and applications at scale globally,” the company said in a statement.

The company has seen continued demand from enterprises looking for generative AI solutions that meet their stringent security, data governance, and permissions requirements.

The Palo Alto-headquartered firm has raised over $350 million from top venture capital firms that include General Catalyst, Kleiner Perkins, and Lightspeed, apart from Sequoia Capital. The company is currently valued at over $2.2 billion, with an annual recurring revenue (ARR) rate of 300 per cent year-on-year.

Glean is being launched at a time when enterprises and start-ups are trying to capitalise on the rapidly evolving Gen AI scenario in India. “Currently, the US is our primary market, but in the coming years, India will be in our top three important regions,” Jain added.