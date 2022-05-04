US-based QualiZeal opens India GDC

US based QualiZeal, Inc., a digital quality engineering services company, has set up a Global Delivery Centre (GDC) with 250 engineers.

The one-year-old company, with a monthly revenue run-rate of $6,50,000, is planning to hire 1,500 employees in the next two years. Most of the newly hired engineers would be housed in Hyderabad.

“We have invested about $2.5 million so far in the bootstrapped testing solutions startup,” Madhu Murthy Ronanki, Advisor and Lead (Head of Operations) of QualiZeal, said.

“We are visiting campuses for hiring new talent,” he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said that the company was presently focussing on serving the clients in the North America. “We are serving 22 logos in the US. We see a huge potential for digital quality engineering services,” he said.

“As we grow, we plan many more such development centres in India as the country is a hub for tech talent,” Pradeep Govindasamy, Chief Executive Officer of QualiZeal, said.

In a highly crowded market for testing solutions, the company said it stood out as it focuses on software testing services, test automation frameworks and continuous testing enablement platforms.