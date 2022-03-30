US-based Trimble inaugurates new R&D centre in Chennai

The US-based Trimble on Wednesday inaugurated its new office facility in Chennai. This will be home to Trimble’s largest R&D centre outside of the US.

The 3-lakh-sq ft facility, with a seating capacity of 2,000 employees, is a part of Trimble’s long-term strategic growth plan in the region, said a company press release.

The new office will enable Trimble to better serve its customers and partners from around the world.

Ronald Bisio, Senior Vice-President at Trimble, who inaugurated the new office, said India’s abundance of skilled R&D talent in technologies such as cloud, web services, artificial intelligence and machine learning makes it the natural choice for housing one of the company’s largest R&D operations.

“India is also a strategic market for our businesses, including construction, agriculture, and geospatial, and we remain committed to growing our operations here and delivering greater value through our innovations to our customers not just in India, but around the world,” he said in the release.