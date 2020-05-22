Info-tech

US court dismisses class-action lawsuit against Infosys

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on May 22, 2020 Published on May 22, 2020

Infosys on Friday said that a district court in the US has dismissed a lawsuit against the company and a few of its current and former officers.

In a statement released early on Friday, Infosys, the second-largest domestic IT services company, said in October 2019, a class-action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court against the company and certain of its current and former officers. The complaint, which was filed in the Eastern District of New York, was brought on behalf of a class consisting of persons or entities who purchased the company’s publicly traded securities between July 7, 2018, and October 20, 2019, and alleged claims for violations of the US federal securities laws.

On May 21, 2020, the plaintiff voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice, the statement read.

