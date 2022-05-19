US cyber security firm Arete opens APAC HQ in Hyderabad

Arete, a US-based incident response and cybersecurity provider, has set up its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Hyderabad.

The facility, with a strength of 500 employees, helps Arete’s clients get non-stop support in preventing and responding to cyber crimes.

The three-year-old company said it would work with 25 per cent capacity in the Hyderabad this year. “We will revisit this in January 2023,” a company executive said.

“The launch of the new facility will better equip our teams to provide 24x7 support with advanced tools that help secure businesses against the ever-evolving threat landscape,” he said.

“Clients care about how quickly and fully they can recover from a cyber breach,” Raj Sivaraju, Arete’s APAC President, said.

“In addition, the centralisation of support will allow us to create an environment where our team can enhance their skills and deliver custom experiences and workshops that assist organisations in meeting their security goals,” he said.