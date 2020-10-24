‘US may file antitrust charges against Facebook as soon as November’

Facebook Inc may face US anti-trust charges as soon as November, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing four people familiar with the matter.

The Federal Trade Commission met privately to discuss a probe while the State Attorneys General under the leadership of New York’s Letitia James have been scrutinising the company for potential threats to competition, the newspaper reported.

The timeline could still change, the newspaper said, adding that State Attorneys General are in the late stages of preparing their complaint.

Facebook, the FTC and the office of the New York Attorney General were not immediately available for comment.

Facebook faced similar probes by the Justice Department and by State Attorneys General, and had claimed the investigations were looking at prior acquisitions and business practices involving “social networking or social media services, digital advertising, and/or mobile or online applications.”

In July 2019, Facebook agreed to pay a record-breaking $5 billion fine to resolve a separate FTC probe into the company’s privacy practices.