As the IT employees are coming back to offices, at least for 2-3 days a week, a new security challenge has emerged for the organisations. A large number of employees are found to be joining the official work networks from unregistered devices, making the networks vulnerable.

Cisco has said about about 95 per cent of the respondents in India has admitted that their employees are logging in to work from unregistered devices.

This is a cause of concern for organisations, which feel that unregistered devices could lead to cybersecurity incidents.

Challenge to security

The use of unregistered devices is adding a new layer of challenge for security professionals as they tackle complexities in the current threat landscape.

The report, “My Location, My Device: Hybrid work’s new cybersecurity challenge”, was based on a survey of 6,700 security professionals from 27 countries.

“2022 has witnessed several ambiguities, both presented as opportunities and risks. While it has accelerated the digital transformation journey of most businesses, it has also disproportionately expanded the attack surface,” Samir Kumar Mishra, Director of Security Sales, Cisco India and SAARC, pointed out.

“About 82 per cent of respondents say their employees are spending at least 10 per cent of their day working from unregistered devices,” a recent survey by the company has said.

Though hybrid work mode allows employees to work from anywhere to ensure business continuity for enterprises, the use of unregistered devices to access work platforms is adding new security challenges.

This scenario is further complicated as employees are logging into work from multiple networks across their homes, local coffee shops, and even supermarkets.

“About 94 per cent of respondents in India say their employees use at least two networks for logging into work. About 57 per cent say their employees use more than five networks,” it said.

While 80 per cent of respondents in India said they had experienced a cybersecurity incident in the past 12 months, 81 per cent of them confided that it cost them at least $1,00,000. About 53 per cent of the victims said it cost them at least $5,00,000.