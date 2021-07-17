Users can now use Google Assistant on more devices

Users can now use Google Assistant with smart displays and speakers, such as the Nest Hub Max, Google has announced.

The tech giant had previously announced that access to Google Workspace services from Google Assistant is generally available on users’ personal devices.

Admins can now access these services through Assistant on more devices.

They will need to enable Search and Assistant for these devices in order to ensure users can access Google Workspace data through Assistant.

If Admins allow access for the home devices, they can also specify if the device will require Voice Match or Face Match to authenticate.

The feature will be off by default and can be enabled at the domain, OU, or group level.

It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Separately, Google has also expanded support for custom background on its.video conferencing platform Google Meet to iOS.

"You can now blur or replace your background with an image in Google Meet on iOS. You can choose from Google’s hand-picked images, which include office spaces, landscapes, and abstract backgrounds, or use your own image," it explained in a blog post.

This is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers, and users with personal Google Accounts.