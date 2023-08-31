Digital transformation solutions company UST has acquired MobileComm, a global telecom engineering firm.

MobileComm is engaged in deploying and modernising wireless networks, boosting performance standards, setting up private cellular networks, and executing Open RAN solutions.

Its in-house platforms are driven by machine learning and predictive analytics to expedite deployment processes and mitigate potential risks.

Large CSP clients

MobileComm has supported large communications service providers (CSPs) with wireless network modernisation, 5G network rollout, network performance enhancement and RF engineering. It propels solutions for 5G network design, implementation, and performance optimisation.

Benefits for UST

As telco workloads move to the cloud and open networks standardise, managing complex multi-vendor, multi-technology, and multi-cloud networks has become increasingly critical. UST stands to benefit and its telecom practice strengthen from the integration of MobileComm’s 1,300-plus employees, helping it to continue to build on growth in telecom, the spokesperson said. It will enable UST to merge its deep experience in cloud with MobileComm’s wireless engineering capabilities to provide unique offerings for CSP customers. The company will also be able to bring industry-curated 5G (private cellular) use cases, providing new monetisation opportunities to CSPs.

Expanding scope

Aravind Nandanan, General Manager, Telecommunications, said this move will further empower UST to continue developing its range of compelling solutions in the telecom space. “We are now better positioned to leverage our existing technologies and client relationships to expand the scope of our offerings and deliver bespoke solutions that accelerate digital transformation. UST will build upon this momentum by continuing to invest in the network engineering space,” Nandana added.

Harvinder Cheema, Chief Executive Officer, MobileComm, said UST has earned a reputation as a key innovation driver across a number of sectors. “We are excited to join them as we look to leverage assets and experience of MobileComm to continue building on UST’s success in the telecom industry,” Cheema said.

