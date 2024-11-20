Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has invested an undisclosed sum in Mumbai-based Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global platform that offers consulting solutions across accounting & reporting; finance operations; governance; risk; ESG (environmental, social and governance framework); and technology domains. Uniqus operates out of 11 offices in India, as well as from US and the Middle-East (the UAE and Saudi Arabia).

This forms part of Uniqus’ previously announced Series B round of funding, a UST spokesman said, adding it will lay the foundation for collaboration between the two companies. Uniqus is co-founded by consulting veterans Jamil Khatri and Sandip Khetan, and backed by marquee investors Nexus Venture Partners and Sorin Investments, among others.

The alliance combines deep functional knowledge and strong technology capabilities to help clients solve business challenges and harness power of technology, including AI/GenAI, the spokesman said. UST will leverage Uniqus’ practical experience in finance, risk, and sustainability to identify and implement best digital solutions for clients.

By integrating ESG capabilities, UST will offer an expanded solution portfolio to help clients navigate complex regulatory requirements; assess environmental impacts; enhance supply chain transparency; and improve social impact initiatives. Uniqus’ AI-enabled UniVerse platform tracks, measures, and reports on ESG metrics including carbon emissions, and facilitates engagement with supply chain partners. Its finance and risk transformation capabilities will be leveraged to provide comprehensive finance and risk solutions and platforms to clients.

Vijay Padmanabhan, CFO, UST | Photo Credit: Reggie Ige

Product, service offerings

Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Uniqus, said organisations want technology to help solve business problems and earn real benefits. “UST’s transformative engineering and innovative ecosystem in combination with Uniqus’ deep domain experience on sustainability, finance, and risk will elevate our product and service offering to clients across the globe.”

Vijay Padmanabhan, Chief Financial Officer, UST, said corporate sustainability, responsible business practices, and ESG consulting are integral to building a modern corporate strategy. “Integrating Uniqus’ ESG capabilities will enable UST to serve clients better and differentiate itself in an increasingly competitive landscape. This is an excellent opportunity to enhance service offerings and drive sustainable growth while laying groundwork for a more sustainable and resilient economy.”