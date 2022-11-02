Leading digital transformation solutions company, UST has announced the second edition of ‘d3code’, a hackathon for college and university students pursuing bachelor’s or master’s degree courses, ahead of UST’s annual technology conference, D3.

To be hosted at UST’s technology campus in Thiruvananthapuram, D3 (Dream, Develop and Disrupt) will bring its brightest minds to learn, compete, collaborate, and develop using the latest in emerging digital technology. Started in 2019, d3code (pronounced as decode) is an initiative to provide students a platform to solve some real-world problems and test their passion for innovation, problem-solving, design thinking, and programming skills, UST spokesperson said here.

Registration on from Friday

Participants can register for the hackathon on the D3 website between November 4-10, 2022. Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, UST, said D3code is an opportunity for budding technology experts and innovative thinkers to demonstrate how technology can help solve challenging problems. “We are excited to bring back D3code 2022 this year post-pandemic, and pleased to welcome the brightest students from colleges and universities across India to our beautiful technology campus to solve real-world challenges with innovation and technology.”

Hackathon rounds and dates:

Each team would comprise of 2-4 members, including the team leader. The event will comprise of three rounds. The first two rounds will be online rounds with shortlisted teams from each round progressing to the next round.

Registration and Idea submission - Nov 4 - Nov 10 , 2022

Round 1 - Programming challenge - Nov 11 - Nov 13 , 2022

Round 2 – Video Interview for top 10 teams - Nov 18 - Dec 2 , 2022

Round 3 – 24-hour Hackathon for top 5 teams - Dec 11 - Dec 12 , 2022

Top 5 teams awarded - Dec 15 , 2022

Final, in-person hackathon

The final in-person Hackathon, at the UST Thiruvananthapuram campus, will be a 24-hour contest where qualifying teams will build and present prototypes of their ideas to a panel of judges. The top five teams chosen to attend the final in-person hackathon will have the opportunity to participate in the D3 conference to be held on December 15. The first prize winning team will be rewarded ₹7 lakh; the second prize, ₹5 lakh; and the third prize team, ₹3 lakh. The other two teams will receive honorary mentions and ₹2 lakh each. Additionally, each member of the top five finalist teams will receive a job offer (subject to terms and conditions) to join UST India.

