UST arm’s mobile app for Olam Group wins iF Design Award

Moonraft, the experience and innovation design arm of UST, has announced that Adva, a mobile app it designed for the Singapore-based Olam Group, has won an iF Design Award for user interface.

Adva is an education and action-oriented app designed to create a global environmental movement through collective individual action. It helps people adjust their living habits to reduce their impact on carbon emissions through daily activities and works toward a more carbon-neutral society. The app is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Gamified experiences

Olam Group is a leading food and agri-business supplying food, ingredients, feed, and fibre to 20,900 customers worldwide. Its value chain spans over 60 countries and includes farming, processing, and distribution operations, as well as a global network of farmers. It ranks among the top 30 largest primary listed companies in terms of market capitalisation on SGX-ST.

A spokesman for UST said here that Adva had outsmarted at least 11,000 entries from 57 countries, after its innovative approach to carbon impact measurement through gamified experiences won over the 132-member jury made up of independent experts from all over the world.

Sustainable lifestyle

Smitha Suryaprakash, President, Moonraft, said at a time when the climate change challenge has become more acute, digital experiences like Adva will play a huge role in educating and nudging users towards a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

Suresh Sundararajan, Chief Executive Officer, Olam Ventures, Olam Group, said Adva stems from Olam’s independent incubator for start-up growth initiatives focusing on the digital and sustainability.

“We are delighted that the sustainable lifestyle app has been recognised for its intuitive user interface. It gives us renewed confidence in nurturing and growing exciting next-generation platforms at Adva as we seek to advance sustainability in business and in our lives,” he added.