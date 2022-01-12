UST BlueConch wins Data Security Council’s Excellence Award

,

UST BlueConch, the product and platform engineering services armofUST,a leading digital transformation solutions company, has won theData Security Council of India’s (DSCI) Excellence Awardfor ‘Best Security Practices in an Organisation in the IT-ITES Sector’ among small/medium size companies in India.

DSCIis a not-for-profit industry body on data protection in India set up by Nasscom and committed to making cyberspace safe, secure and trusted by establishing best practices, standards and initiatives in cyber security and privacy.

Security, privacy efforts

DSCI Excellence Awards is an effort to recognise, honour and reward organisations and individuals who have taken strategic, proactive and innovative security and privacy efforts to address real risks, build resilience, increase trustworthiness and create a conducive environment for doing business to enable organisations to harness data protection as a lever for business growth.

Anil Lole,Head of Information Security and Data Privacy Officer, UST BlueConch,won the Special Jury Award as the Privacy Leader of the Year 2021 for his expertise in data privacy and information security.The company also finished among the top four finalists for the ‘Best Security Practices in the Post Pandemic Scenario’category.

Protecting customer IP

Anil Lole said that he was humbled to receive the Privacy Leader of the Year award. “These recognitions will help build and strengthen partnerships with our global clients and partners while showcasing our capabilities. It also reinforces the enthusiasm of our associates and data protection champions about secure product engineering practices,” Lole added.

S Ramprasad, President, UST BlueConch, said that as a global product and platform engineering services firm, it is the company’s responsibility to protect customer IP. “Security and privacy are core to our service offerings, operations and growth strategy. We shall continue to create awareness and leverage best-in-class technologies to build a strong ecosystem.”

Products across domains

UST BlueConch specialises in products and platform engineering services, delivering an elevated digital experience to customer user communities.Over the past 24 years, the company has delivered over 200 commercial grade products and platforms across domains, including healthcare, hospitality, logistics, retail, fintech, and technology, a company spokesman said here.

He added that the company has a team ofover 1,200+ highly skilled technology and product specialist engineers, products and platforms in an environment that promotes innovation, hi-touch and hyper-agility.