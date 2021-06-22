UST, Cavisson tie-up for performance engineering services

Building equity using the integrity screen
Digital transformation solutions company UST has announced a partnership with Cavisson, a performance intelligence platform provider that ensures exceptional customer experience and business efficacy mission-critical applications.
They will combine to offer comprehensive performance engineering solutions and services that will significantly accelerate the digital-first journey of their customers, a spokesman for UST said here.
The world’s leading brands, including retailers, network providers, and financial institutions, rely on Cavisson’s product suite to enhance performance, quality, and availability of enterprise systems and applications.
UST’s leadership in the digital space, deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy and Cavisson’s expertise in performance engineering will help maximise the value delivered to customers.
It had recently launched its Performance-as-a-Service (PAAS) offering to help build resilient enterprise applications. This partnership provides a comprehensive software and services model to clients in an outcome-based managed services model, enabling customers to leverage a single partner for performance engineering needs, the spokesman said.
With online sales growing year over year, retailers are rapidly adopting multi-cloud or hybrid environments to meet omnichannel needs. They require a strategy to ensure performance.
Studies estimate that more than 30 per cent of customers would switch banks because of non-performing mobile applications. Also, the mobile-first millennials expect frictionless digital transactions across industries.
Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer, UST, said that together with Cavisson, his company will unlock the full potential of digital transformation of clients where it conceives, design, and execute the next generation of transformative services.
“UST is focused on developing performant applications. A tight integration between Cavisson’s software and ‘UST PACE’ (the DevSecQEOps platform) is a key step to that goal,” Ramsunder added.
Its experienced performance engineering professionals, along with Cavisson’s performance testing, monitoring, and diagnostics software will deliver predictable and resilient software systems, he said.
“This will help enterprises maximise uptime and optimise server response time for seamless transactions and exceptional buying experiences by detecting and isolating issues early in the application lifecycle and alerting and diagnosing issues quickly across the enterprise,” Ramsunder pointed out.
Vijay Ranganathapura, Head of Strategy and Business Development, along with Anil Kumar, Founder and CTO, Cavisson, said that their company will now seek to enable digital transformation and e-commerce initiatives of UST clients.
“Given Cavisson’s proven experience with large enterprises providing end-to-end performance engineering and monitoring/diagnostics solutions along with resiliency/chaos testing capabilities and best practices, we will apply successful case studies to deliver predictable and resilient software systems.”
