Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has clinched top three positions in Capture the Flag (CTF) competition at c0c0n 2024, a premier international cybersecurity conference, held at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Organised by the Information Security Research Association, c0c0n aims to showcase, educate, innovate in and promote awareness of information security and privacy. The 17th edition of the event brought together cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, researchers, and enthusiasts from across the globe.

Cybersecurity challenges

Renamed as BESEC.CTF (earlier known as DomeCTF), this year’s competition featured various cybersecurity challenges, including web challenges, reverse engineering, cryptography, API exploitation, digital forensics, and steganography, a spokesperson said.

Led by Shine Mohammed, Information Security Lead, and Anand Sreekumar, Information Security Analyst, Team R38007 emerged as the winners of the competition, while Team localgho5t, led by Shibin B Shaji, Information Security Lead, and Gokul Krishna S, Information Security Analyst, secured the first runner-up position. Vishnu Prasad PG, Information Security Lead, and Athul Nair, Information Security Analyst of Team Cyber Ninjas, finished as the second runner-up.

Winners receive prizes

All the three winning teams are from the Information Security division of UST. The winners received prize from David Baptiste, Researcher, ERNW Germany, and Rejah Rehim, CEO of Beagle Security. The UST Information Security teams were the winners and first runner-up at the CTF competition at c0c0n 2023 also.

Adarsh Nair, Director and Global Head of Information Security Compliance, UST, said as the digital landscape transforms and AI takes centre-stage, robust cybersecurity has become a fundamental pillar of innovation and progress. “Competitions such as CTF serve as critical platforms for nurturing cybersecurity professionals, sharpening expertise, and pushing boundaries,” he added.