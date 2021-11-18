UST earns advanced specialisation in MS low-code application development

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Digital transformation solutions company UST has earned an advanced specialisation in Microsoft low-code application development — a credential accorded to Microsoft partners who meet high standards for specialisation, service delivery, and support.
Low-code platforms help companies, businesses, and developers address the growing need for workflow applications, time-saving automations, better customer experience, and seamless integration.
Low-code platforms are aimed at developers, require technical knowledge, and allow coders to work faster. The more powerful the tools to speed up technical development, the better suited it is for coders. No-code platforms, on the other hand, target business users.
The Microsoft Power platform, a low code no code (LCNC) tool, allows UST to meet clients’ need for fast time-to-market technology solutions while fulfilling governance and compliance needs cost-effectively.
Bangalore airport, Microsoft India launch hackathon to develop app for passengers
Vijay Padmanabhan, Chief Corporate Officer, said the low-code credential puts UST in a category of partners worldwide who meet the stringent criteria.
Gartner predicts 70 per cent of the new applications developed by enterprises will use LCNC by 2025. LCNC platforms bring software development capabilities to a growing number of ‘citizen developers’, enabling organisations and government entities to accelerate cloud transformations and realise value faster.
TCS and Adobe expand partnership to customer experience, digital documentation transformation
Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer, UST, said LCNC development is finally becoming mainstream. “Powered by Microsoft’s product engineering vision and supported by UST’s reusable frameworks for ‘no code’ test automation, we have successfully rolled out LCNC solutions to accelerate operational automation as well as extensions to Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SAP for some of the largest global corporations and government institutions.”
With LCNC platforms, virtually anyone can build applications, significantly faster, and at a fraction of the cost, leading to the exploding role of the ‘citizen developer’.
Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice-President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft, said the Microsoft low-code application development advanced specialisation highlights partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to delivering low-code applications.
