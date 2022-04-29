UST enhances service capabilities in partnership with Blue Yonder

Digital transformation solutions company UST and Blue Yonder, a leader in digital supply chain solutions and omnichannel commerce fulfillment, have completed a year of partnership. The company has enhanced its professional services capabilities during the year and now offers retail customers a range of possibilities. It also participated in over 15 projects implementing Blue Yonder solutions, a company spokesman said.

Team size doubled

The new Blue Yonder Retailers compliment UST’s existing retail practice, which currently counts 12 of the top 20 global retailers as long-term clients, the spokesman said. The Blue Yonder practice team has doubled since the partnership began. UST is the only Blue Yonder partner trained and experienced in providing services for new offerings such as Luminate Assortment and Luminate Allocation. It is an accredited partner for implementing existing and future retail planning solutions.

New platforms launched

UST has also announced the launch of UST Secure, an enterprise platform for cyber supply chain risk management assessments and UST Edge for Retail, which transforms in-store video systems into vision intelligence platforms. It helps identify misplaced or out-of-stock products and provides real-time analytics on customer experience.

Peter Charness, Vice President, Retail Strategy, UST, said the partnership with Blue Yonder has allowed it to offer dynamic new supply chain management solutions catering to emerging needs. Wayne Usie, Chief Market Development Officer, Blue Yonder, said the relationship shows how collaboration can result in supply chain innovation and improved services. UST will have a booth at ICON, Blue Yonder’s flagship global event, in Orlando, Florida, during May 23-25.