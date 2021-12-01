UST feted at Computing UK's Digital Tech Leaders Awards

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Digital transformation solutions company UST has won the ‘Best Place to Work in Digital – SMEs’ award at Computing UK’s Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2021. The awards recognise individuals and businesses for excellence in the technology space.
Jazmin Pallo, a sales and marketing associate at UST, won the ‘Young Digital Professional of the Year’ award for contributions to UST’s partnership with ‘Tech She Can’, having built the charity’s website under the mentorship of UST technologists.
UST was also named as a finalist in the ‘Machine Learning/AI Project of the Year’ category for its managed service for MLOps (Machine Learning Operations) with xpresso.ai, and the ‘Best Not-for-Profit Project’ for its ‘Tech We Can’ initiative.
Praveen Prabhakaran, Chief Delivery Officer, and Country Head - UK, UST, said, that the people-focused, technology-led talent strategy ‘Who We Are’ is built upon each phase of the employee life cycle: Attract, engage, develop and retain the world’s best digital talent.
“This approach enables us to create a positive work culture where employees develop and thrive. Our success at these distinguished awards is a testament to UST’s focus on employee empowerment, coaching, and collaboration.”
Since its inception, UST’s vision has been to build a world-class digital organisation with the best talent. The strategy includes a range of programmes, such as:
COLORS: An award-winning strategic framework that enables employee engagement through empowerment. The programme has seven teams with specific targets, connecting associates across the globe with a sense of purpose and belonging.
Infinity Labs: A global network of UST innovation labs focusing on co-creating digital solutions through rapid prototyping enabled by an ecosystem of start-ups, partners, and academics. The research and development group of Infinity Labs incubates technology solutions, digital platforms, and products across various domains.
Career Velocity: UST’s technology solution to enable career mobility and skill development. The platform helps employees with an individualised career path to and propagates the unique ‘skill clustering’ concept.
UST Garage Ventures: UST encourages the entrepreneurial spirit of its employees to come up with ideas that cause positive disruption.
GA Menon Academy (GAMA): UST’s learning and development (L&D) academy has been spearheading efforts to create a digital learning calendar across technology areas for its employees.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...