UST feted at Computing UK's Digital Tech Leaders Awards

Digital transformation solutions company UST has won the ‘Best Place to Work in Digital – SMEs’ award at Computing UK’s Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2021. The awards recognise individuals and businesses for excellence in the technology space.

Jazmin Pallo, a sales and marketing associate at UST, won the ‘Young Digital Professional of the Year’ award for contributions to UST’s partnership with ‘Tech She Can’, having built the charity’s website under the mentorship of UST technologists.

Finalist in ML/AI Project

UST was also named as a finalist in the ‘Machine Learning/AI Project of the Year’ category for its managed service for MLOps (Machine Learning Operations) with xpresso.ai, and the ‘Best Not-for-Profit Project’ for its ‘Tech We Can’ initiative.

Praveen Prabhakaran, Chief Delivery Officer, and Country Head - UK, UST, said, that the people-focused, technology-led talent strategy ‘Who We Are’ is built upon each phase of the employee life cycle: Attract, engage, develop and retain the world’s best digital talent.

Positive work culture

“This approach enables us to create a positive work culture where employees develop and thrive. Our success at these distinguished awards is a testament to UST’s focus on employee empowerment, coaching, and collaboration.”

Since its inception, UST’s vision has been to build a world-class digital organisation with the best talent. The strategy includes a range of programmes, such as:

COLORS: An award-winning strategic framework that enables employee engagement through empowerment. The programme has seven teams with specific targets, connecting associates across the globe with a sense of purpose and belonging.

Infinity Labs: A global network of UST innovation labs focusing on co-creating digital solutions through rapid prototyping enabled by an ecosystem of start-ups, partners, and academics. The research and development group of Infinity Labs incubates technology solutions, digital platforms, and products across various domains.

Career Velocity: UST’s technology solution to enable career mobility and skill development. The platform helps employees with an individualised career path to and propagates the unique ‘skill clustering’ concept.

UST Garage Ventures: UST encourages the entrepreneurial spirit of its employees to come up with ideas that cause positive disruption.

GA Menon Academy (GAMA): UST’s learning and development (L&D) academy has been spearheading efforts to create a digital learning calendar across technology areas for its employees.