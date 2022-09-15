UST, GGI to work on solutions to help enterprises fight climate change

Digital transformation solutions company UST announced a strategic partnership with Green Grid Inc (GGI), a leading climate-focused technology development, integration and professional services business, to provide domain expertise, services and artificial intelligence-enabled information technology/operational technology solutions for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) as well as critical infrastructure management in private and public sectors.

Tech solution, services

GGI operates through two major segments — climate adaptation and resilience technology platform, and climate protection and decarbonisation automation services.

These platforms and services empower customers to improve their environmental sustainability measures, operational safety, efficiency and profitability. GGI also offers proprietary solutions for Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), Computer Vision (CV) and AI-enhanced energy infrastructure safety and wildfire risk mitigation.

Fighting climate change

The new partnership opens up new opportunities for both companies to advance solutions for fighting climate change, a UST spokesperson said here.

UST and GGI will leverage their expertise and experience to develop AI and robotic-driven process automation for energy infrastructure that increases safety and reliability while improving the effectiveness of hydrogen storage and delivery as well as photovoltaic (PV) panel cleaning systems.

The partnership will also strengthen the ability of UST and GGI to act on their strong commitments to ‘transform lives’ by bringing key products, services and solutions to bear, the spokesperson added.

Precision focus, right tech

Kuruvilla Mathew, Chief Innovation Architect, UST, said, “Climate change has become a more pressing issue as inclement weather events rise in frequency. Climate-related events are becoming more common and much more destructive.”

Mathew added, “With the advancing capabilities of technology and promising innovation on the horizon, we have the ability to address, mitigate and solve these challenges. But it requires precision focus, with the right technology being used to solve the right problem at the right time. The partnership between UST and GGI will make that possible, expanding opportunities for our existing clients as well as the industry in general.”

Tapping hard science

Jeff Pickles, Co-founder and Executive Vice President, GGI, pointed out that the company’s advanced solutions and services are oriented toward climate protection, adaptation and resilience by harnessing the power of hard science and heavy technology.

“In partnership with UST, we can serve UST and GGI’s combined global customer base in aerospace, energy, utilities, advanced clean transportation and precision agriculture industries and beyond, to ensure a better world for future generations,” Pickles added.

The spokesperson for UST said as a leader in the technology industry, UST seeks to partner with dynamic firms that will help it scale, expand and accelerate value creation.