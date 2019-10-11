UST Global certified as 'Great Place to Work' for 2019-20

Leading digital transformation solutions company UST Global has been certified as a 'Great Place to Work' among other reputed workplaces in India for 2019-20.

The company has been honoured for a positive work environment and employee experience by 'The Great Place to Work’ (GPTW), a global authority on workplace culture assessment across destinations in the US and India this year.

Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, UST Global, said that "we are deeply humbled, and the certification is a strong testament to our core values of humanity, humility, and integrity."

The company continously endeavours to create best-in-class talent practices and policies that provide a healthy and vibrant working environment for employees that meet their professional and personal aspirations, he added.

The GPTW certification process took place through the Trust Index Survey and culture assessment among company’s employees by Great Place to Work.

It further demonstrates UST Global’s commitment to growth in India and its investment in its employees' professional development, personal well-being, benefits and more, a company spokesman said.

The company has grown rapidly since its inception in 1999 and has over 23,000 associates across the globe, with a headcount of more than 15,000 employees in India and offices in Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Gurgaon, Bhopal, and Pune.

With a mission of 'Transforming Lives,' UST Global has set a benchmark among companies with more women-inclusive policies to attract and retain valuable women talent, the spokesman said.

Over the last many years, targeted leadership and mentoring programs for women in the middle and senior levels have been designed specifically to counter gender-specific leadership challenges.

Earlier this month, the company also got into the top 100 list for Best Companies for Women in India and the Most Inclusive Companies Index by Working Mother & Avtar100.